Bus fares jump

This photograph shows the ticketing booths at the Taipei Bus Station, March 1. Starting this month, many bus companies are raising ticket prices in response to a new workweek law. United Highway Bus Company's fare for a Taipei-Tainan trip rose from an original NT$220 to NT$370. Its Taichung-Tainan fare, along with Kuo-Kuang's fare for the same route,

rose from NT$100 to NT$200. In addition, 8 bus companies have reduced their promotional prices in the face of added personnel costs.