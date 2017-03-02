News
Bus fares jump
CNA  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
This photograph shows the ticketing booths at the Taipei Bus Station, March 1. Starting this month, many bus companies are raising ticket prices in response to a new workweek law. United Highway Bus Company's fare for a Taipei-Tainan trip rose from an original NT$220 to NT$370. Its Taichung-Tainan fare, along with Kuo-Kuang's fare for the same route,

rose from NT$100 to NT$200. In addition, 8 bus companies have reduced their promotional prices in the face of added personnel costs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

