CWB issues low temperature warning to 18 cities, counties

After days of cold and humid weather, temperatures will modestly rebound on Wednesday before a strong cold air mass arrives in the evening, the Central Weather Bureau said.

On Thursday, the mercury could dip to between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius north of Tainan, the bureau said.

The CWB has issued a low temperature warning for between Thursday evening and Friday morning in 18 cities and counties -- Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Changhua, Chiayi and Tainan cities and Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Yunlin, Chiayi, Yilan and Hualien counties as well as the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong said northern Taiwan will see temperatures rebound on Wednesday, while the weather in central and southern Taiwan will be partly cloudy and Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan could see brief rains.

He also said temperatures will plunge Thursday and get even colder in the evening before falling to their lowest point between Thursday night and Friday morning, to around 10 degrees Celsius in coastal areas north of central Taiwan.

Temperatures will rebound on Friday, but dip again in the evening, and will hit 12 to 13 degrees on Saturday morning in those coastal areas.

The mercury will rebound in the daytime, but Wu urged people to be aware that there will be major differences between daytime and nighttime temperatures.

He said this latest cold air mass will last for two days, with the coldest periods early in the morning and in the evening, but the pattern will remain steady.

He predicted that the weather will be fair and stable from March 3 to 5 but will turn rainy in northern and eastern Taiwan between March 6 and 8 due to the effect of northeasterly winds.