Intercity bus fares increase across Taiwan
The China Post news staff March 1, 2017, 3:21 pm TWN
The price hikes come after fare discounts during the 228 Peace Memorial Day long weekend came to an end.
Significant fare adjustments include U-bus' (統聯客運) Taipei-Tainan route, which increased from NT$220 to NT$370, while Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport (國光客運) increased fares on its Taichung-Tainan route from NT$100 to NT$200.
Other companies increasing their fares included Solar Bus Company (日統客運), Yalan Bus Co. (亞聯客運) and Keelung Bus Company. Yalan will raise fares 10 percent on its four routes.
Kamalan Bus (葛瑪蘭客運) will adjust fares starting on March 4, with routes from Taipei to Ilan, Jiaoxi and Luodong increasing to NT$137, NT$110 and NT$141 respectively.
Capital Bus (首都客運) and Ho-hsin Bus (和欣客運) will adjust fares between now and mid-March, while Aloha (阿羅哈客運) has yet to make a decision to adjust fares.
Capital's fares will increase on its Taipei-Jiaoxi route (NT$92) and Taipei to Luodong/Yilan route (NT$128)
