Activist who accused president of marriage equality backtracking apologies

A gay rights activist who accused President Tsai Ing-wen of backtracking on her support for legalizing same-sex marriage last week has issued an apology over social media.

Vincent Huang, who participated in a sit-down at the Presidential Office on Feb. 18, claimed that after telling the president he feared his elderly mother would not be able to see him and his partner marry, Tsai had said: "you may not be able to see same-sex marriage in your lifetime."

The Presidential Office later released excerpts from the transcripts of the dialogue in a bid to refute the claims.

"(I) apologize deeply for the trouble caused by my earlier post," Huang wrote on Facebook late Tuesday evening. "For any pain this might have caused President Tsai, I offer my sincere apologies."

Huang added that he hoped support for marriage equality would continue despite his actions.