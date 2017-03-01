|
International Edition
Wednesday
March, 1, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
More drugs found on Air Force base
|
The China Post news staff March 1, 2017, 12:04 pm TWN
|
Two more bags of illicit drugs were discovered inside Taichung Ching Chuan Kang Air Force base during the 228 Memorial Holiday weekend, investigators said Wednesday.
Taichung District Prosecutors Office officials said that the packets were found separately, one in a ditch and another in a motorcycle garage inside the military base, during an ongoing search after 51 small packages of amphetamines were discovered at the site last week.
The Air Force is expected to complete drug tests of base personnel today, but it has not categorically denied allegations earlier this week that eight officers had tested positive for illicit drugs, saying instead that reports were unsubstantiated.
Prosecutors on Sunday also refused to confirm the reports of eight positive amphetamine results, saying only that urine samples from 26 Air Force personnel were being tested.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
2
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
3
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
4
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
5
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
6
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
7
Indonesia to seek higher pay for its domestic workers in Taiwan
8
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe
9
Traffic controls announced for Yangmingshan flower festival
10
Sperm count among male donors in Taiwan on the decline: study