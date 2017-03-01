More drugs found on Air Force base

Two more bags of illicit drugs were discovered inside Taichung Ching Chuan Kang Air Force base during the 228 Memorial Holiday weekend, investigators said Wednesday.

Taichung District Prosecutors Office officials said that the packets were found separately, one in a ditch and another in a motorcycle garage inside the military base, during an ongoing search after 51 small packages of amphetamines were discovered at the site last week.

The Air Force is expected to complete drug tests of base personnel today, but it has not categorically denied allegations earlier this week that eight officers had tested positive for illicit drugs, saying instead that reports were unsubstantiated.

Prosecutors on Sunday also refused to confirm the reports of eight positive amphetamine results, saying only that urine samples from 26 Air Force personnel were being tested.