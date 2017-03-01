News
Wednesday

March, 1, 2017

Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  March 1, 2017, 7:46 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Wednesday March 1, 2017.

United Daily News: Pres. Tsai promises strict handling of attribution of 228 responsibility.

China Times: 228 cannot be about just pain, hate and confrontation: Ko Wen-je.

Liberty Times: Make 228 time of national unity: Tsai.

Apple Daily: 85,000 drinking water with higher than recommend levels of aluminum.

