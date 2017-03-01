Amid conflict, calls for reconciliation

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday that Taiwan needed to revisit its past to ensure its future, as she marked the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident by promising new measures to find those responsible for the massacre.

"Reconciliation must be built upon the truth," Tsai told family members of those killed or forced to flee because of the incident, an uprising that led to a bloody crackdown by Kuomintang troops.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je and was hosted by the Memorial Foundation of 228, Tsai said that with the National Archives Administration having recently completed its decryption of 228 Incident-related files, it would move on to compiling related political party and government files starting today.

In addition, Tsai said, new investigation efforts spanning numerous government agencies would be launched to dig up and collate information on the 228 Incident and ensuing White Terror, such as confessions, records of monitored conversations, court rulings and official government documents.

The data will be used as the foundation for the government to write up a transitional justice investigative report, Tsai said.

An independent institution will be set up to handle transitional justice-related issues, she said, adding that a bill establishing the institution will be prioritized this legislative session.

The new stage of investigations marks a step forward in the Tsai administration's plan to carry out transitional justice as a means of pursuing "true social reconciliation" — a key plank of her election campaign.

The true number of victims in the 228 Incident remains unknown, with estimates ranging from academia-backed figures in the thousands, such as in recent research by National Taiwan University's Department of Sociology, to between 10,000 and 20,000, as stated in the draft of a 1992 Executive Yuan report. Those figures were removed from the final version of the report.

"I have to stress this: We will use the most prudent attitude in seeking those responsible for the 228 Incident," the president said.

Tsai also invoked the memory of late Taiwan 228 Care Association Chairman and Academia Historica President Chang Yen-hsien, who contributed greatly in documenting the chapter in Taiwan's history by compiling oral histories of those alive at the time.

Chang had always wanted to change the mentality that "there are only victims and no perpetrators" regarding the incident, Tsai said, and vowed that the government's investigation would continue his work.

Tsai made a similar commitment last week when meeting with family members of those affected by the incident at the Presidential Office.