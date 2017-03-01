Tofu factory fined for imprisoning its workers

A- A+ A delivery truck belonging to the Chan Shen Country Food (筌聖老家) tofu factory is seen in front of the company's closed factory in Kaohsiung City on Monday, Feb. 27. While managers of the establishment previously denied claims of imprisoning four of its illegally hired migrant workers, the city's Labor Affairs Bureau declared Tuesday that it would impose a NT$1.2 million fine on the company for keeping workers from leaving the factory. In addition, the migrant workers agency responsible for sending the workers to Chan Shen will receive a fine of NT$500,000. PREVIOUS ARTICLE Headlines from across Taiwan NEXT ARTICLE Japan's share growing Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter Google+ Google+