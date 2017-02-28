Jackman and Stewart talk 'Logan' in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- When Hugh Jackman arrived in Taiwan a few days ago to promote the new X-Men installment "Logan," he brought along Patrick Stewart, fulfilling an 11-year-old promise to get his co-star to visit the country.

Back in 2006, Jackman visited Taiwan for the premiere of "X-Men: The Last Stand" and, before leaving, promised to bring the actor behind the beloved Professor X to Taiwan the next time he was in the country.

Eleven years later, both actors came to Taiwan on a three-day promotional tour for "Logan," the third and final standalone Wolverine movie.

At a press conference for the superhero movie Tuesday, Jackman and Stewart expressed appreciation for their Taiwanese fans.

Stewart apologized at the event for his absence at Monday's red carpet event, saying he was "so disappointed not to have seen everyone."

The 76-year-old actor reported suffering a severe bout of jetlag as he was getting ready for the showing, having touched down earlier after a 19-hour flight from New York.