Tsai aware CKS Memorial Hall would be closed: spokesman

President Tsai Ing-wen had foreknowledge that the Ministry of Culture would order the closure of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall today in remembrance of the 228 Incident and to "avoid confrontations," a government official said today.

The ministry's decision had been planned in advance and Tsai had been aware of it, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said in a radio interview.

Responding to controversies surrounding the government's handling of this year's 228 Incident anniversary, Huang said that European countries with authoritarian pasts, including Hungary, Poland and Germany, did not memorialize dictators nor leave bronze statues of them standing.

He added that some people even joked about Taiwan's transitional justice process being "the most mild," with statues of Chiang Kai-shek remaining in public on the island and souvenirs of the late president being sold in gift shops.

The Culture Ministry ordered gift shops in Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to stop selling Chiang-related memorabilia last weekend.

Huang said that a new perspective on history was not a matter of removing the legacy of an individual, but of its reinterpretation.

He denied that the ministry made the decision to shut the site only after confrontations over "de-Chiangification" emerged.

Several incidents involving groups attempting to remove Chiang statutes have been stopped by police in recent days.

Tuesday marks the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident, which led to government soldiers brutally suppressing a series of local uprisings against Kuomintang rule on the island.

He said that observing the 70th anniversary of the crackdown was not about which ethnic group was to blame, but rather about ruling elites who used undemocratic means to violate human rights.

"The process of reflection will be beneficial to all ethnic groups," Huang said. He defined the president's vision for handling the legacy of the 228 Incident as a three-pronged process of transitional justice comprising pursuing "ill-gotten" party assets, "restoring history" and "removing authoritarianism through democratic constructs."