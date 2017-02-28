|
Are you on the road today? Jams expected on these road sections
The China Post news staff February 28, 2017, 11:36 am TWN
As the 228 long weekend winds down and vacationers head home, traffic jams are to be expected. The Directorate General of Highways predicts that these stretches of roads will experience the greatest delays today:
Noon to 5 p.m.
Provincial Highway No. 9, Toucheng to Pinglin. Travel time expected to increase from 15 to 111 minutes.
3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
National Freeway No. 1, Xiluo to Puyan Interchange. Travel time expected to increase from 13 to 54 minutes.
3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
National Freeway No. 3, Hsinchu Interchange to Hukou. Travel time expected to increase from 8 to 25 minutes.
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
National Freeway No. 3, Longtan to Yingge Interchange. Travel time expected to increase from 8 to 25 minutes.
