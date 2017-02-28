Enjoy the sunshine Wednesday, because a new cold front is coming

The long-awaited sunshine in Northern Taiwan and an accompanying rise in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday.

Enjoy it while you can though. A new cold front arriving Thursday evening will bring temperatures down to as low as 10 degrees Celsius.

While temperatures rise as a lingering cold front from last week dissipates, cloud formations from southern China will keep Northern Taiwan wet and cold. Scattered showers can be expected in the north and northeast today with temperatures ranging from 18 to 21 C. Partly cloudy and warmer weather is expected for Central and Southern Taiwan, with temperatures reaching 26 to 27 C.

Wednesday will see a drop in moisture and a rare glimpse of sunlight for the north.

Thursday's cold front will drive temperatures close to single digits in Northern and Central Taiwan and down to 13 to 14 C in the south and east. The latest cold front is expected to dissipate in time for the weekend, with large temperature variations between day and night set to continue.