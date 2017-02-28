Fu Jen students attempt to fell Chiang statue

Close to a dozen activists at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei attempted to remove a statute of late President Chiang Kai-shek on campus grounds early Tuesday morning before being stopped by police.

The activists, most of them students, started sawing at the statue's base with an angle grinder and attempted to use ropes to pull it down while others tried to hold back police officers arriving on the scene to stop them.

Police took four of the activists, two of them students, into custody for questioning.

Students later released a statement decrying the "proactive use of state machinery" in blocking the "actions to cleanse the campus of a tainted legacy and (Chiang) worship."

Tuesday marks the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident, which led to government soldiers brutally suppressing a series of local uprisings against Kuomintang rule on the island. Some victims of the crackdown and subsequent political repression say that Chiang was directly responsible for the incident since he approved troop reinforcements requested by the Chen Yi, the island's provincial leader at the time.

Another group of protesters attempted to fell a Chiang statue in Keelung, clashing with police who arrived and stopped them before it was brought down.