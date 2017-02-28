News
Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  February 28, 2017, 7:55 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Tuesday February 28, 2017.

United Daily News: Wrong 'Best Picture' awarded at Oscars.

Apple Daily: 70th Anniversary of 228, finding perpetrators.

Liberty Times: CKS Memorial to shut on every Feb. 28 to avoid confrontations.

China Times: CKS Memorial to shut on Feb. 28.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

