Calls for guards at Chiang's mausoleum to stand down

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators backed by scholars called on Monday for the withdrawal of military guards from former President Chiang Kai-shek's Cihu Mausoleum as part of the government's push for transitional justice.

The mausoleum is currently managed by the Taoyuan division of the Ministry of National Defense's Armed Forces Reserve Command, meaning the ministry must set aside an annual budget for the upkeep of the grounds, DPP lawmaker Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳) told the media.

He was backed up by Professor Lee Hsiao-feng (李筱峰) from the National Taipei University of Education, who argued that the Defense Ministry should not only cut the budget for the mausoleum but also remove military guards from the grounds.

It was unreasonable to spend so much money on a dictator after his death, Lee argued, saying that to continue remembering Chiang as though he were a positive figure was an insult to Taiwan's democracy.

Lee and Liu also called for the tombs of both Chiang and his son, former President Chiang Ching-kuo, to be moved to Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery, home to a NT$30 million "Chiang Memorial" section that has sat unused since it was ordered to be built by the Chen Shui-bian administration.

'Ain't happening'

Taoyuan City Public Information Director Chang Dun-han (張惇涵) quickly tried to pour cold water on the idea Monday, saying that the mausoleum's attached memorial park — widely known for its collection of hundreds of statues of Chiang — would not be changed as part of the current government's transitional justice efforts.

Chang said that while the mausoleum was overseen by the Defense Ministry, the park itself was run by the Taoyuan City Government, and thus the central government had no say in its operation.

There was also, Chang said, a key difference between the Cihu site and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, which has been the target of recent efforts to scrub positive depictions of the former president. The former was established in remembrance of history, whereas the latter was built specifically to commemorate and celebrate Chiang, he said.

The park was established by Annette Lu (呂秀蓮), herself a victim of martial law, during her time as Taoyuan County magistrate, and its primary aim was to educate others about