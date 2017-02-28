News
Bird flu away?
CNA  February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
CNA -- An official disinfects bags of dead turkeys in Chiayi on Sunday, Feb. 26. Local health authorities said that almost 500 turkeys were culled at a farm over fears of avian influenza infections in Minsyong Township, after a local surnamed Lai reported to authorities the irregular death of between 40 and 50 turkeys the day before. The incident came after a bird flu outbreak hit Taiwan in early February, spreading speedily from Southern to Central Taiwan. A total of 5,428 birds, including chicken, ducks, geese and turkeys, have been culled this year.
