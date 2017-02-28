Gov't unyielding in face of drivers' protest

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has said it will not grant regulatory concessions to shuttered ride-hailing service Uber, accusing the firm of "evading responsibility" and "confusing the public" in a statement Sunday.

"First of all, Uber is considered illegal in most nations across the globe. Taiwan is no exception," the MOTC said in a statement published online late Sunday.

"Uber and its driver friends claimed to be sharing vehicles, but the fact is that commuting passengers and taking remunerations constitutes a public transportation business," the statement read.

It said that the ride-hailing company and its drivers had "evaded responsibility" and "confused the public" by "embellishing their profitable behavior under the guise of 'sharing economy.'"

The statement came after hundreds of Uber drivers protested outside the ministry on Sunday afternoon, calling on MOTC and President Tsai Ing-wen to legalize the business.

Demonstrators demanded that the MOTC enact a new law specifically for businesses like Uber, citing the Transportation Network Companies (TNC) law adopted in California as an example.

Many protesters on Sunday said that they were "just asking for a way to earn for a living."

'Few legitimate reasons'

But Chang Shun-ching (張舜清), deputy director of the MOTC's Department of Railways and Highways, said Taiwan already had regulations similar to the TNC laws, adding that the dispute was not a legal question but rather "whether there is a necessity and reason to allow private vehicles be operated for business purposes."

Currently in Los Angeles there were approximately 1,740 people for every registered taxi, Chang said.

In comparison, there were already 51,000 registered taxis in Taipei and New Taipei City serving a population of just 6.67 million, or 131 people per taxi, he added.

That gave every taxi driver approximately 131 potential passengers, he said, adding that the statistics indicated that Taipei's ride-hailing market was already saturated.

"There are few legitimate reasons therefore to welcome privately-owned vehicles into the market," Chang said.

MOTC claimed to have reached consensus with Uber Taiwan on collaborating with taxi companies, in a meeting on Feb. 16 that was held after a request from Uber.

During the meeting, the MOTC said that the ride-hailing giant agreed to provide technical assistance to help upgrade the domestic transportation industry.

The MOTC also contested some Uber drivers' accusations that they had been allowed "too little time" to express themselves in the meeting, saying the drivers "had all the time they needed."