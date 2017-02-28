|
Something fishy
CNA February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
A Fiji Blue Devil Damselfish swims in a fish tank on Monday, Feb. 27. The Fisheries Research Institute of the Council of Agriculture said Monday that it had successfully developed breeding technology for Fiji Blue Devil Damselfish (Chrysiptera taupou). Fiji Blue Devils are a kind of Damselfish with a bright blue body and a yellow belly. The variety is popular among fish fanciers, but its population has been jeopardized by overfishing.
