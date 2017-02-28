News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Tuesday

February, 28, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Do you like rocks?
CNA  February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
CNA -- The scenery at the Shihbaluohanshan Forest Reserve (十八羅漢山) is seen in this undated photo provided by the Tourism Bureau. The bureau is promoting the forest reserve in the Maolin National Scenic Area (茂林國家風景區) this year, hoping to create a multi-function tourist spot and bring prosperity to local residents. A north entrance will be constructed by the end of the year and will be connected to the south entrance, allowing easier access for travelers, officials said. It is expected to become Taiwan's "Guilin," a renowned tourist spot in southeast China.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search