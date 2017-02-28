Do you like rocks?

|
CNA February 28, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
CNA -- The scenery at the Shihbaluohanshan Forest Reserve (十八羅漢山) is seen in this undated photo provided by the Tourism Bureau. The bureau is promoting the forest reserve in the Maolin National Scenic Area (茂林國家風景區) this year, hoping to create a multi-function tourist spot and bring prosperity to local residents. A north entrance will be constructed by the end of the year and will be connected to the south entrance, allowing easier access for travelers, officials said. It is expected to become Taiwan's "Guilin," a renowned tourist spot in southeast China.
