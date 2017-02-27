|
Taiwan's eSports team wins League of Legends World Championships
|
CNA February 27, 2017, 5:19 pm TWN
|
Taiwanese eSports team Flash Wolves on Monday beat European team G2 eSports in Katowice, Poland, to win the League of Legends (LoL) event, which is part of the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) World Championship.
The IEM World Championship, a series of international esports tournaments in which teams from around the world compete, involves three games this year: LoL, StarCraft II and Counter-Strike: Global.
Flash Wolves represented the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau region in the LoL event. LoL is a popular multi-player online game played by 27 million people every day, according to developer Riot Games Inc.
After winning the game, Flash Wolves posted a photo of the team holding up the trophy on their Facebook page with the caption "Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this long journey. We did it."
The message had received more than 800 comments and 700 shares as of Monday afternoon.
|
