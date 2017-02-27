Fmr. President Ma calls for nonpartisan effort for truth behind 228 Incident

Former President Ma Ying-jeou paid his respects to victims of the February 28 incident today, saying that the search for the truth should continue to move forward without partisanship.

Ma arrived at the 228 Memorial Peace Park in Taipei, paying his respects at a plaque commemorating the victims of the incident, in which government soldiers brutally suppressed a series of local uprisings against Kuomintang rule in 1947.

Ma later toured two special exhibitions commemorating the 70th anniversary of the incident in Taipei.

The former president also told reporters that the country needed to "face up to history in accordance to what happened and have compassion for the victims and families and to bring healing to stop the suffering." He said most of his work on the matter involved interaction with the families, including admitting the country's mistakes and apologizing. But he added that efforts toward paying reparations, building memorials and making the day a national holiday should continue.

Ma said that the search for the truth behind the incident had also made progress and that efforts should continue if new materials or data were discovered.

"This attitude should not be split among one's party affiliation. Both pan blue and pan green must be one on this," he said.

Asked about his thoughts on former President Chiang Kai-shek's culpability in the crackdown in which thousands were killed, Ma said that as the nation's leader at the time "Chiang has responsibility." What exact responsibilities fell on Chiang in the incident required careful consideration and combing through evidence, he said. He added that the former leader, who ruled on Taiwan from 1949 to 1975, was an important figure who made contributions to Taiwan's history as well, including its defense during the Cold War.

"No conclusions should be drawn hastily or else it will create unneeded tension," Ma said.

Ma departs for a multi-city U.S. tour on Feb. 28.