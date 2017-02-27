News
Temperatures to rise Monday as cold front weakens
The China Post news staff  February 27, 2017, 8:16 am TWN
Temperatures across Taiwan are forecast to rise as a cold front lingering since last Thursday begins to weaken Monday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Morning conditions in central and northern Taiwan will be as cold in recent days. Temperatures will rise to the higher teens in northern Taiwan, while central Taiwan will see daytime temperatures of 21 to 22 degrees. Southern Taiwan will experience the warmest temperatures with highs ranging from 25 to 26 degrees. Expect temperatures ranging from 19 to 22 degrees along the east coast.

Cloudy weather with hints of sunshine can be expected from Miaoli south to Pingtung.

Meanwhile, the CWB is forecasting scattered showers for the mountainous areas of northern Taiwan, the eastern portion of Greater Taipei as well as Taitung.

