'No gay marriage in our lifetime'?

A gay rights activist accused President Tsai Ing-wen of backtracking from her support for legalizing gay marriage, saying she told him, "You may not be able to see same-sex marriage in your lifetime."

Vincent Huang, who participated in a sit-down talk with Tsai at the Presidential Office on Feb. 18, made the claim on Facebook.

According to Huang, he told the president that he feared his elderly mother and his partner's elderly parents would not be able to see them get married.

Huang said Tsai had replied immediately, "You may not be able to see same-sex marriage in your lifetime."

The Presidential Office rushed to deny his account of the event, releasing partial transcripts of last week's dialogue.

Transcript Excerpt Released

Denying Huang's claims, the Presidential Office on Saturday released a portion of the transcript, which it said contained the disputed dialogue between Huang and Tsai. The excerpt is as follows, translated from Chinese into English:

President Tsai: You have already waited for this long. It should not be ruined in this final stage. If, because of having waited for so long, your patience doesn't last in the final moment, it's possible that all of the efforts in the past could be ruined. I know that (waiting) in the final moment is always very hard.

Huang: But my life can't be put on hold.

President Tsai: I know, but even if you can't put your life on hold you need to consider the future of other people and to think of them as well.

Huang: If you supported me, I would be willing to take a bullet for you.

President Tsai: That's all right. But, actually when I was passing out red envelopes over the Lunar New Year, many young people had told me, "I hope that I am able to get married this year. As president, don't you feel in your heart the need to fulfill that?" But in reality, we cannot get to (marriage equality) by taking just one step today. It's a long road and it's going to get harder and harder along the way.

Not Backing Down

In response to the Presidential Office's excerpt, Vincent Huang said he swore on his character that Tsai said the exact words he had claimed she said at the Feb. 18 meeting.

"I brought up the issue with Tsai because I thought she would understand the urgency of gay people's right to marry as we are facing the uncertainty of death," he said. "I could not believe she has shown no empathy."