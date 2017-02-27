Transitional justice activities to be held at home, abroad

TAIPEI -- The Ministry of Culture will hold a series of activities starting in April to highlight its campaign to push for transitional justice in Taiwan.

The ministry said it hopes the series of activities at home and abroad, which will include seminars, artistic performance, film festivals and exhibitions, can help promote dialogue in society and reflect on history through the power of arts and culture.

The events will be held during a year that marks the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident and the 30th anniversary of the lifting of martial law.

The 228 Incident, which began on Feb. 27, 1947 and lasted until early May that year, and the martial law period, which lasted until 1987, are both symbols of Taiwan's brutal authoritarian past in which thousands of people were killed or arrested without any due process, a past that Taiwan has not come fully to terms with.

In view of the acclaimed experience of Germany in pushing for transitional justice, the ministry said it will hold seminars on Taiwan-Germany dialogue with the hope of absorbing Germany's experience as a reference.

The ministry will also hold an outdoor concert in Liberty Square (the main plaza of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall) that features the works of leading Taiwanese composers such as Kuo Chih-yuan (郭芝苑), Hsiao Tyzen (蕭泰然), Uongu Yatauyogana of Tsou tribe (高一生) and Gordon Shih-wen Chin (金希文).

Several of the musical works will reference the 228 Incident and the White Terror period under martial law.

Noting that Taiwan lifted martial law on July 15, 1987, the ministry said it will stage shows at theaters with transitional justice themes around July 15.