228 Incident victims' group thanks Ministry of Culture

TAIPEI -- Family members of victims of the Feb. 28, 1947 government crackdown on the local population thanked the Ministry of Culture Sunday for taking steps to address their concerns related to "transitional justice."

One day after Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) announced a series of measures to push for transitional justice, including purging symbols of late president Chiang Kai-shek, leaders of Taiwan 228 Care, a group dedicated to addressing residual issues from the historical tragedy, thanked the government for the moves.

Ahead of the 70th anniversary of the 228 Incident, Cheng said the previous practice of playing a song in memory of Chiang Kai-shek at the opening and closing of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei was stopped on Feb. 23. Other measures being proposed to implement "transitional justice" by Cheng include drafting revisions of the hall's organic law within six months that would be aimed at a possible name change, the hall's honor guards and public displays, and the removal of statues of the late president.

Pan Hsin-hsing (潘信行), chief history officer of Taiwan 228 Care, said victims' families were grateful for the government's plan, which according to Lin Li-tsai (林黎彩), a board member of the NGO, was actually what her group had proposed.

"Over the past 70 years, there have only been victims but no victimizers (on this issue)," Lin said.

The situation should have changed, Lin said, after a 2006 report by the government-sponsored Memorial Foundation of 228 identified Chiang as the main culprit behind the incident.

Lin urged the Legislature to pass a bill on promoting transitional justice so that there will be a legal basis to assign historical responsibility and carry out justice for all.