|
International Edition
Sunday
February, 26, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Ex-President Ma Ying-jeou to travel to U.S. on Feb. 28
|
CNA February 26, 2017, 6:20 pm TWN
|
Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) will set off on Feb. 28 for a 12-day visit to the United States that will take him to New York, Boston and Washington D.C. for visits with academics, Taiwan-friendly congressmen and Taiwanese expatriates.
Ma will fly first to New York, where he will stay until March 4 before heading to Boston, according to the itinerary released by Ma's office.
In New York, Ma will attend a luncheon hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and a dinner party held by the Asia Society to celebrate the 10th founding anniversary of the society's Center on U.S.-China Relations.
Ma will also visit Taiwan's representative office in New York, be interviewed by CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour, attend a roundtable forum sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations, meet law students at New York University, and call on the National Committee on American Foreign Policy.
While in Boston, Ma will visit on March 6 Harvard University where he received a doctorate in law in 1981, to deliver a speech titled "From Harvard Law School to the Presidential Office of the Republic of China."
Ma will fly to Washington D.C. after concluding his visit to Harvard later that day.
In United States capital, Ma will visit the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, Chinatown, and the Brookings Institution, at which he will deliver a speech.
Ma will visit Taiwan-friendly congressmen on March 8 and 9 and meet Taiwanese expatriates and students in the Greater Washington D.C. area. He is scheduled to fly back to Taiwan on March 11.
The trip will be Ma's second visit to the U.S. since stepping down in May 2016, following his invitation to attend an Asian leadership forum held at the University of Notre Dame in November last year.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
2
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
3
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
4
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
5
Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February
6
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
7
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
8
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
9
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
10
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe