Ex-President Ma Ying-jeou to travel to U.S. on Feb. 28

Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) will set off on Feb. 28 for a 12-day visit to the United States that will take him to New York, Boston and Washington D.C. for visits with academics, Taiwan-friendly congressmen and Taiwanese expatriates.

Ma will fly first to New York, where he will stay until March 4 before heading to Boston, according to the itinerary released by Ma's office.

In New York, Ma will attend a luncheon hosted by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and a dinner party held by the Asia Society to celebrate the 10th founding anniversary of the society's Center on U.S.-China Relations.

Ma will also visit Taiwan's representative office in New York, be interviewed by CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour, attend a roundtable forum sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations, meet law students at New York University, and call on the National Committee on American Foreign Policy.

While in Boston, Ma will visit on March 6 Harvard University where he received a doctorate in law in 1981, to deliver a speech titled "From Harvard Law School to the Presidential Office of the Republic of China."

Ma will fly to Washington D.C. after concluding his visit to Harvard later that day.

In United States capital, Ma will visit the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, Chinatown, and the Brookings Institution, at which he will deliver a speech.

Ma will visit Taiwan-friendly congressmen on March 8 and 9 and meet Taiwanese expatriates and students in the Greater Washington D.C. area. He is scheduled to fly back to Taiwan on March 11.

The trip will be Ma's second visit to the U.S. since stepping down in May 2016, following his invitation to attend an Asian leadership forum held at the University of Notre Dame in November last year.