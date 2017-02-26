|
Tainan police nab 11 Vietnamese for using illegal drugs
|
CNA February 26, 2017, 6:17 pm TWN
|
Police in Tainan arrested 11 Vietnamese attending a drug bash at a karaoke parlor on Saturday night that was organized by a migrant worker who left his job, Tainan police said Sunday.
Acting on a tip received Saturday, police said they raided the karaoke outlet that night to catch the suspects, including a man surnamed Wu (武), who provided the drugs.
The police found Wu to be in possession of six "coffee packs" weighing a total of 52.2 grams that contained a mixture of Category 2 and 3 drugs, they said.
Drugs have often been packaged in instant coffee bags in recent years to disguise possession of illegal substances.
Urine tests found that seven of those arrested tested positive for drugs, police said, and the seven have been referred to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.
|
