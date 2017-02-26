|
International Edition
Sunday
February, 26, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Reports of drug use by 8 officers 'not verified': Air Force
|
The China Post news staff February 26, 2017, 2:50 pm TWN
|
The Air Force Command Headquarters said Sunday that media reports claiming eight officers had tested positive for illicit drugs were unsubstantiated, but did not categorically deny the allegations.
Last week, media reported that 51 small packages of amphetamines were discovered at Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base in Taichung. The case has since been handed over to prosecutors for further investigation.
The Air Force said Sunday that the drug test results from officers on the base would not be completed Wednesday and that it was cooperating fully with investigators.
Prosecutors on Sunday also refused to confirm the reports of eight positive amphetamine results, saying only that urine samples from 26 Air Force personnel were being tested.
During an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan Friday, Deputy Defense Minister Cheng De-mei told lawmakers that the highest-ranking Air Force officer who had tested positive for drugs held the rank of major.
But Cheng added that in all cases, only minute amounts of banned substances were detected.
Most of the service members had tested positive for codeine, a chemical that can be found in trace amounts in common cold medicines and painkillers. Legislator Wang Ting-yu speculated that the amphetamines may have been planted on site, possibly to affect the results of senior military personnel promotions in July.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
2
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
3
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
4
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
5
Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February
6
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
7
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
8
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost
9
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
10
Asus will 'cooperate fully' with antitrust probe