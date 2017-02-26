Reports of drug use by 8 officers 'not verified': Air Force

The Air Force Command Headquarters said Sunday that media reports claiming eight officers had tested positive for illicit drugs were unsubstantiated, but did not categorically deny the allegations.

Last week, media reported that 51 small packages of amphetamines were discovered at Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base in Taichung. The case has since been handed over to prosecutors for further investigation.

The Air Force said Sunday that the drug test results from officers on the base would not be completed Wednesday and that it was cooperating fully with investigators.

Prosecutors on Sunday also refused to confirm the reports of eight positive amphetamine results, saying only that urine samples from 26 Air Force personnel were being tested.

During an interpellation session at the Legislative Yuan Friday, Deputy Defense Minister Cheng De-mei told lawmakers that the highest-ranking Air Force officer who had tested positive for drugs held the rank of major.

But Cheng added that in all cases, only minute amounts of banned substances were detected.

Most of the service members had tested positive for codeine, a chemical that can be found in trace amounts in common cold medicines and painkillers. Legislator Wang Ting-yu speculated that the amphetamines may have been planted on site, possibly to affect the results of senior military personnel promotions in July.