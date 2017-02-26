Taking Chiang out of memorial hall 'will hurt tourism'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Taipei Mayor Hau Lung-bin criticized government plans to remove links to Chiang Kai-shek at the former president's memorial hall, saying it will drive away mainland Chinese tourists.

Hau said yesterday that the memorial hall was a key cultural asset and attraction that drew in tourists, particularly from mainland China.

"It's quite inappropriate for the government to give up for ideological reasons the chance to use the tourist spot to publicize Taiwan's democratic system," Hau said.

Hau was addressing a Cabinet move to "neutralize" Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, which was built to honor the late and increasingly controversial president.

He said Chiang Kai-shek Memorial hall had for years been an integral part of the nation's collective memory, as well as an important tourist destination.

The Democratic Progressive Party government's move to transform Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall was mainly aimed at diverting public attention away from the administration's poor governance, Hau added.

Hau, who is one of the contenders in the upcoming Kuomintang chairmanship election, said former President Chen Shui-bian had used the same distraction tactic when Chen was mayor of Taipei.

'Focus on the economy'

Opposition lawmakers from the KMT and the People First Party said yesterday that the government should focus its efforts on bolstering Taiwan's economic development and not on making more changes to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

Only after the public sees economic growth and enjoys stable commodity prices should the government move to evaluate the merits and demerits of Chiang, People First Party Lawmaker Lee Hung-chun said.

'Long overdue'

In contrast, ruling DPP lawmakers and pro-Taiwan independence opposition lawmakers of New Power Party (NPP) said they approved of "scrapping the idolatry."

NPP Lawmaker Lee Yung-ming said that he drafted a revision to the statute governing the organization of the management office of the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to terminate the "temple" status of the hall.

Pro-independence activists also gave their thumbs up to the government initiative to transform the memorial hall.

"This is belated justice," Chang Yeh-shen, president of the northern chapter of pro-independence group Taiwan Society, said.

Lee Hsiao-feng, a professor at the National Taipei University of Education, said "it's quite an irony for Taiwan to keep maintaining a memorial hall for Chiang Kai-shek who deeply harmed Taiwan during the Feb. 28 incident."