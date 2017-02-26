|
2 Central Mountain Range
|
The China Post news staff February 26, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The state-run power Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) will dismantle two typhoon-damaged overhead power lines across the Central Mountain Range, after concluding the lines were beyond repair, according to reports.
Taipower was cited by the Central News Agency (CNA) on Saturday as revealing that the two power lines badly damaged in typhoons in 2015 and 2016 would be retired.
One of the power lines runs from Wanda, Nantou County on the west side of the mountain range to Tongmen, Hualien County on the west, and the other connects Nantou's Daguang and Hualien's Fenglin.
'Historical significance'
They are the only two overhead power lines that run across the Central Mountain Range. The Wanda-Tongmen line and the Daguang-Fenglin line were completed in 1953 and 1998 respectively, according to Taipower.
Radio Taiwan International cited a Taipower official who said that the actual schedule for the dismantling of the lines had not be finalized but the work may begin later this year.
The official was cited as saying that it will take about five years to complete the work.
Some of the pylons would be left standing as a monument to the "historical significance" of the power lines, the official was cited as saying.
|
