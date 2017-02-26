China turns down offer to visit Taiwan tourism office

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Mainland authorities have turned down a request by Taiwan Visitors Association's new president Yeh Chun-lan (葉菊蘭) to visit the Taipei office of its counterpart, on grounds that Yeh supports Taiwan independence, according to Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman An Fengshan.

An made the remarks at a routine press conference held Wednesday in Beijing when responding to a question whether Beijing would approve the request filed by Yeh, who has been called the "Godmother of Taiwan Independence," to visit the Taipei office the Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Strait (ATEATS).

An said ATEATS Association was a private organization, and its Taipei office could handle all relevant operations on its own under the "one China" principle.

He also said that Taiwan belonged to China, and that opposing Taiwanese independence was Beijing's long-established stance.

Firm Opposition to Foreign Arms Sales to Taiwan

When asked to comment on media reports that the U.S. is likely to sell the terminal high altitude area defense (THAAD) system to Taiwan, An said the reports were nothing but speculations. He stressed Beijing's firm opposition to any foreign arms sales to or military cooperation with Taiwan.

As Taiwanese government is activating a plan to build military aircraft and marine frigates on its own, An said that using military forces against cross-strait unification will bring huge damages to people on both sides and won't work in the long run.

The spokesman continued that Taiwan independence force is the largest threat to the cross-strait peace and stability. The negotiation mechanisms between Taipei and Beijing have stagnated for a long while due to the Tsai Ing-wen administration declining to accept the "1992 Consensus," significantly undermining the interests of commercial and industrial sectors, according to An.

An also recognized the Spanish government's recent decision to deport over 200 Taiwanese telecom fraudsters to mainland China despite stern protests from Taiwan authorities.

He said most of the victims in the frauds busted in Spain were mainland Chinese, and therefore it was reasonable for Spain to send back the suspects to the mainland.