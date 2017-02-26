Chiang's great-grandson weighs in

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Kuomintang Legislator and great-grandson of former President Chiang Kai-shek Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said that both the former president's contributions and errors should be presented in full now that Taiwan is a democracy.

The government should allow the presentation of Chiang Kai-shek's full legacy, instead of underscoring only the misdeeds as it carries out its transitional justice policy, Chiang said.

Chiang Wan-an was speaking in response to a new Cabinet campaign to "neutralize" a complex of buildings in Taipei memorializing Chiang Kai-shek.

The lawmaker said that during Taiwan's period of authoritarian rule, the "paramount leader" could only be praised and not criticized.

Today, the government under Democratic Progressive Party was interpreting history with a subjective ideology, highlighting only what they perceived to be Chiang Kai-shek's wrongs, he said.

"What's difference between these two practices?" he said.

The Democratic Progressive Party government is not attempting to restore the historical truth in an objective way, he said.

The lawmaker said he did agree with one proposal to display all historical documents related to the late president, rather than to display a curated list of favorable memorabilia. If the memorial hall were to transition in such a way, the public would be able to have a deeper and more objective understanding of history during Chiang's rule, he said.