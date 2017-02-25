Taiwan, U.S. state of Kentucky ink reciprocal driver's license accord

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan and the U.S. state of Kentucky have signed a reciprocal agreement that allows their licensed drivers to obtain a license in each other's territory without having to take road or written tests, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The memorandum of understanding on reciprocal driver's license was signed by Vincent Liu (劉經巖), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta, Georgia and Greg Thomas, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, on Friday, with immediate effect, the office said.

Following the state of Virginia, Kentucky was the 21st U.S. state to enter into an agreement of this kind with Taiwan, Liu said, noting that Taiwan was the first foreign government to sign such an accord with Kentucky.

Specific terms laid out in the agreements vary, however. In the case of Virginia, for example, Taiwan license holders still have to take a written test in order to obtain a license from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

This agreement will create greater convenience for Taiwanese people working and studying in Kentucky, as well as those who visit the state for academic exchanges, he said.

Under the agreement, Taiwanese citizens who live in Kentucky with permanent residency rights or non-immigrant visas will be exempt from the road and written tests when they apply for a license there.

In its statement, the ministry said that it believes such an initiative will create greater convenience for the people on both sides and deepen relations between Taiwan and Kentucky.

In addition to Virginia and Kentucky, the other 19 U.S. states that have reciprocal driver's license agreements with Taiwan are Maryland, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, Oregon, Arizona, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nevada, Tennessee and Colorado.

As of the end of 2016, about 6,000 Taiwanese have benefited from these agreements, the ministry said.