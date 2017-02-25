Cabinet bans sale of Chiang Kai-shek souvenirs

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- As part of its "transitional justice" policies, the government is removing souvenirs commemorating Chiang Kai-shek at gift shops at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall while preparing draft legislation to revamp usage of the building.

The announcement comes ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Feb. 28 Incident, a brutal suppression of a local uprising against the Nationalist government in 1947 that resulted in thousands of deaths.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun said Saturday that amendments would be proposed to stop the retail of "souvenirs commemorating authoritarianism" at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei.

Items already being removed from gift shop shelves include Chiang Kai-shek figurines, stationery and other related items. Proposals also include revamping the memorial's gallery and exhibition spaces current dedicated to memorializing Chiang's leadership both in mainland China and Taiwan.

The broadcasting of "The Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Song" at the beginning and closing hours on the premises has also been halted.

Cheng said the "pursuit of historical truth needs to be based on facing history, facing up to pain and respecting human rights." The Ministry of Culture has formed a special task force on the "transformation" of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and will lead discussions with the public before proposing draft amendments for legislative approval.

The move was lauded by pro-independence supporters with Taiwan Society North President Chang Yeh-Sen calling it "a belated form of transitional justice."

The site was completed in 1980 and served as a symbolic site that moved Taiwan toward democracy. Under former President Chen Shui-bian, its main plaza was renamed Liberty Square in 2007, drawing the ire of Kuomintang officials.