Heavy rain alerts issued for northern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued heavy rain alerts for several areas in northern Taiwan on Saturday, predicting cold and wet weather for the northern part of the country that day as a strong cold air mass from China continues its grip on Taiwan.

The rain alerts were issued for Taipei, New Taipei and Keelung cities and Yilan county, while strong wind alerts were issued for all counties and cities, except for Taipei, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Chiayi cities and Yilan, Hualien and Nantou counties.

Under the effect of the cold air mass and as rain and clouds from southern China continue to move east toward Taiwan, northern and northeastern Taiwan could experience chilly and wet weather throughout the day, the CWB said, cautioning people in those areas to keep warm.

Low temperatures in the north and northeast could stand at 10-12 degrees Celsius and highs could hover between 16 and 17 degrees on Saturday, the CWB said.

Lows in central and southern Taiwan, meanwhile, could stand at 12-14 degrees, with highs reaching 20-25 degrees that day, it said. Eastern Taiwan could see lows of 14 degrees and highs of 19 degrees.

The bureau forecast that the weather on Sunday will be similar to that on Saturday and the cold air mass will not begin to weaken until Feb. 27, when temperatures are forecast to return to warmer levels and rain expected to ease.