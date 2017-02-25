|
I believe I can ... swim
CNA February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
A vet holds a baby penguin at the Taipei Zoo on Friday, Feb. 24. The baby penguin's mother and father were imported respectively from Japan and South Korea in 2002. The penguin parents have no experience in raising a baby, but "fought to take care of it and feed it," zoo staff said Friday. The baby penguin has grown from 58.3 grams to 1,066 grams in the past month, but is still 100 grams short of the weight required for it to meet visitors.
