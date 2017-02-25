Military tests new recruits for drugs after amphetamines found on base

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The military is now conducting urine tests on new recruits to make sure they are not using illicit drugs, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

This latest move follows a case earlier this week in which drugs were found at an Air Force base in Taichung.

Several small packages of drugs were discovered at Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base (清泉崗空軍基地) in Taichung on Monday. The case has since been handed over to prosecutors for further investigation.

Prosecutors had announced on Thursday that they found 51 small packages of white powder that were later identified as amphetamines.

Deputy Defense Minister Cheng De-mei said at the Legislative Yuan interpellation session Friday that the highest-ranking Air Force officer who tested positive for drugs held the rank of major.

But Cheng pointed out that in all cases, only minute amounts of the banned substances were detected.

Moreover, most of the service members had tested positive for codeine, a chemical that can be found in trace amounts in common cold medicine and painkillers.

Premier Lin Chuan said at the session that it was not fair to speculate over the positive test results, as they did not unequivocally point to substance abuse. He nevertheless vowed to investigate the case using strictest standards and to punish any wrongdoers accordingly.

The Defense Ministry said it had conducted thorough tests for drug use on 3,000 military personnel at the air base and that so far, 26 of them have tested positive.

More comprehensive testing will be carried to confirm whether they had actually been taking illegal drugs, the military said.

Deputy Defense Minister Lee Hsi-ming told reporters in Taipei on Friday that the military was now conducting drug tests on all military personnel, both enlisted and conscripted soldiers.

The military is also conducting random urine tests on fresh recruits to make sure they are not using illicit drugs.

The military will make public more details after prosecutors conclude investigations, he added while calling on the public and media not to spread conspiracy theories about the case.

Lee's comments came amid widespread conspiracy theory speculation, as many speculated that it may not be a simple drug abuse case. Such speculation was fanned by lawmaker Wang Ting-yu of the Democratic Progressive Party.

Wang said that the case had exposed gaps in air base's security that could pose a threat to national security, he said.

He also noted that total 51 small packages of amphetamine were found at the air base on Monday, and that such large amount of illicit drugs were expensive.

It was thus unlikely for some drug users to randomly put them in a supposedly highly-secured military base, Wang said.

He alleged that someone may have deliberately planted those illicit drugs. Wang alleged that the case could be linked to the upcoming senior military personnel promotion to be made in July.

Before the general conferral ceremony, Wang said that blackmail and other scandals would sometimes pop up in attempts to influence the president's decision on who would be promoted to generals.