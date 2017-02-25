|
International Edition
Saturday
February, 25, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
President Chain Store reports record profits for last year
|
The China Post news staff February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Chain Store Corp., which runs the 7-Eleven convenience stores in Taiwan, on Friday announced NT$9.837 billion in net profit for 2016, up 19.39 percent year on year. Net earnings per share came to NT$9.46, a record high for the company.
The firm's 2016 consolidated revenue totaled NT$215.359 billion, up 4.81 percent year on year, with a gross profit of NT$70.607 billion on a gross margin of 32.79 percent, which rose by 0.53 percentage points from the level in 2015.
Its operating margin for the year was 4.83 percent, up 0.15 percentage points, with its operating profits standing at NT$10.405 billion.
The company said its profits increased partly as a result of growth in its core businesses, and Starbucks contributed NT$231 million in profit to President Chain Store last year.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Nine armored troop carriers seized by Hong Kong on the way back to Singapore
2
Wistron to produce iPhones in India: report
3
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
4
Taiwan Lantern Festival promoting local tours
5
Trump reaffirms 'one China policy' in call with China's Xi Jinping
6
Taiwan reports year's first H7N9 case of human infection
7
Former president Ma Ying-jeou to visit US in February
8
As bird flu threat rises, pass on the eggs Benedict
9
South Korean rep positive about tourism in Taiwan
10
Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost