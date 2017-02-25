News
President Chain Store reports record profits for last year
The China Post news staff  February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Chain Store Corp., which runs the 7-Eleven convenience stores in Taiwan, on Friday announced NT$9.837 billion in net profit for 2016, up 19.39 percent year on year. Net earnings per share came to NT$9.46, a record high for the company.

The firm's 2016 consolidated revenue totaled NT$215.359 billion, up 4.81 percent year on year, with a gross profit of NT$70.607 billion on a gross margin of 32.79 percent, which rose by 0.53 percentage points from the level in 2015.

Its operating margin for the year was 4.83 percent, up 0.15 percentage points, with its operating profits standing at NT$10.405 billion.

The company said its profits increased partly as a result of growth in its core businesses, and Starbucks contributed NT$231 million in profit to President Chain Store last year.

