Saturday
February, 25, 2017
Damp weekend ahead
CNA February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
Pedestrians brave the rain on the streets of Taipei, Friday, Feb. 24. The Central Weather Bureau forecasts that the cold and wet weather will linger in Northern Taiwan for nearly the entire four-day holiday, with lows of 10 to 11 degrees Celsius.
