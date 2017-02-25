50 percent of road races have illegal refund policies: watchdog report

By Sun Hsin Hsuan -- More and more Taiwanese have participated in pedestrian road races in recent years, but more than 50 percent of these races do not follow the law when it comes to issuing refunds, the Consumers' Foundation said Friday.

The watchdog group said it examined the refund policies of 16 road races coming up in March and April, and found that a striking 56 percent either did not have a refund policy or explicitly stated there would be no refund for any reason after registration.

"This clearly violates the law," said the foundation's chairman, Yu Kai-hsiung (游開雄), citing regulations promulgated by the Sports Administration last November stipulating that road run organizers must clarify their refund policies to runners prior to registration.

They include commercial events like PUMA Nightrun (PUMA螢光夜跑) and events held by local governments such as the Kinmen Marathon (魅力金門-金寧觀光半程馬拉松) and the Taoyuan Luzhu Coastline National Marathon (桃園市蘆竹濱海全國馬拉松).

The remaining 44 percent of races did provide a refund policy but named conditions that were challenging for participants to meet, Yu said.

The Jhuoshuei River Evening Half Marathon (濁水溪星光半程馬拉松) — an extremely popular half-marathon in Central Taiwan — only refunds runners if a cancellation is made 15 days prior to the event: This required notice goes up to four weeks with the Shiding Marathon (第五屆石碇馬拉松路跑).

In most cases, organizers only agree to provide a refund when runners cancel 30 to 60 days before the event, Yu said.

The foundation argued that runners should receive a refund calculated based on the exact date of their withdrawal from the event.

"The earlier the consumer cancels the event, the greater a refund the person should get," Yu said, citing similar policies at hotels and hostels.

Current laws mandate that guests are to receive at least 50 percent of the full price of accommodation when the cancellation is made one to two days prior to the check-in date.

Yu added that the Sports Administration should launch thorough inspections on races held by local governments, enforcing the law to ensure that consumers' rights are protected.