Unions protest free riders, demand exclusivity

By Sun Hsin Hsuan -- Freeway Toll Collectors Self-Help Organization and Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union members braved the rain to hold a mass protest Friday afternoon, demanding that the government abide by the no-free-riding union clause.

Approximately 100 demonstrators marched for an hour in yellow raincoats, holding banners reading "All free riders, no revolution!" and "Workers are the easiest to bully."

Chao Kang (趙剛), former director of the union, said that the "no free-riding" clause, which prohibits non-union members from receiving benefits negotiated for union members, was critical to the operation of unions because it helped foster a sense of solidarity.

Last June, staff members of China Airlines, most of whom are flight attendants, launched one of the most successful strikes in Taiwan's aviation history with the assistance of the union.

More than 70 flights were canceled. Labor Minister Kuo Fong-yu (郭芳煜) had to coordinate negotiations in person, during which the two parties reached a consensus on how some conditions could be changed.

But some changes were offered only to China Airlines staff who had registered as union members.

Chao said that the China Airlines management dishonored the agreement by granting non-union members the same terms as members of the China Airlines Employees Union (華航企業工會).

"This violation of the no-free-riding clause could bring serious harm to the union," Chao said. "This is utterly unacceptable."

'Manipulation'

Former President of the Freeway Toll Collectors Self-Help Organization Sun Hsiu-luan (孫秀鑾) accused the government of jeopardizing unity and teamwork among workers in order to placate employers.

"They pretend it was for the sake of fairness, justice, rationality and legality," Sun said.

More than 900 freeway toll collectors received a total of NT$600 million in compensation from the government last August, marking the end of over two years of protest. They had been laid off when an electronic fare collection system was introduced and new jobs that were promised were not delivered.

However, Sun said that the organization had expected union members, who had to climb the toll gates and go on a hunger strike to get government attention, would receive higher compensation than non-members.

"The government's response was clearly aimed at manipulating the people," Sun said, "They are trying to alleviate labor demonstrations by showing the people that 'if you protest and it doesn't end well, it's your own misfortune; and if it ends well, everybody else who didn't help along the way gets a share of the success too.'"

Protesters marched from the Ministry of Labor to the Transportation Ministry and Ketagalan Boulevard across from the Presidential Office later Friday.