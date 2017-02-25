|
Court rules against Lee Teng-hui's family in land dispute
|
The China Post news staff February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taiwan High Court on Friday ruled against the family of former President Lee Teng-hui in a boundary dispute case, in which they stand accused of illegally occupying neighboring land.
Lee's family had been sued by Chen Hsu Chun-mei (陳許春美), a neighbor, for illegally occupying 22 square meters of land.
In 2015, the Shilin District Court had ruled in favor of the neighbor, ordering the Lees to tear down the ex-president's residence in the Zueishan Villa (翠山莊) community.
The court ruled that an expansion to the residence had encroached into another's property, and that Lee's granddaughter Lee Kun-yi (李坤儀) must remove all infrastructure on the illegally occupied land.
The Lees appealed the ruling, but their appeal was rejected on Friday by the Taiwan High Court.
The court said the Lees must not only dismantle any buildings constructed upon the illegally occupied land but also return registry and usage rights back to the owner of the piece of land. The ruling can be appealed.
The original charges said that aside from Lee, at least 10 other residents of the community were also illegally occupying land.
|
