Saturday

February, 25, 2017

Drought defense
CNA  February 25, 2017, 12:14 am TWN
A C-130 Hercules military aircraft assists in a rain-making project in Northern Taiwan on Friday, Feb. 24. The Water Resources Agency has issued water shortage alerts in the past few days, while announcing water restrictions in several areas in New Taipei City starting March 1. Seeking to take advantage of the cold front, the government conducted a cloud seeding operation to produce rain. The Air Force joined the project on Friday, deploying military aircraft from Southern Taiwan to the north, where the water shortage is more severe.
