'Pokemon Go' features Pikachu in a party hat for Pokemon Day

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Game app "Pokemon Go" is releasing a limited edition Pikachu wearing festive party hats on Feb. 27.

These Pikachus will be available for the catching to Taiwan users of the game for the limited period running from 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 to 4 p.m. on Mar. 7. The reason behind this rare decorated Pikachu is to celebrate Feb. 27, which is otherwise known as Pokemon Day, the day in 1996 that the Pokemon games were first launched in Japan.

Much like the Christmas promotion, users who catch these Pikachus in hats will get to keep the hats in perpetuity, even after the end of the promotional period, even if their Pikachus evolve into Raichus.

In response to the news, netizens seemed to feel that the new addition lacks appeal, asking rhetorical questions like "What can the hat do?"

One user suggested giving Pikachus different expressions, which he or she said would be more interesting than the hat.

Nonetheless, this addition gives users of the app a new mission during the 228 Peace Memorial Day to catch the haberdashed Pikachus before time runs out.