Friday

February, 24, 2017

Yunlin reports bird flu infection hours after ban lift
The China Post news staff  February 24, 2017, 4:09 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Hours after a ban on poultry slaughter and shipping was lifted on Friday, the Yunlin County Government said two farms had reported that its birds tested positive for H5 flu infection.

Around 18,000 chickens and 750 geese were culled in the afternoon and authorities are investigating how the avian flu had spread.

Liao Pei-chih (廖培志), head of Yunlin's Animal and Plant Disease Control Center, said that as of Friday, 25 poultry farms in the county had reported outbreaks of the H5 strain, with chicken farms making up the majority.

He said that Friday's test results were the first instance of bird flu infection in geese.

The infected geese reportedly exhibited a loss of appetite and reduced egg production, Liao said, urging authorities to act on the reports and investigate the situation.

Liao said that 25 poultry farms with confirmed outbreaks were spread out and not concentrated in a single area of Yunlin.

He urged farm owners to continue proper management and to carry out influenza precautionary measures such as disinfection.

