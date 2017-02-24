Don't blame new labor policy for rising prices: TIER

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台經院) pointed to fluctuating prices for commodities market as the main reason behind rising price of consumer goods in Taiwan, directing criticism away from the new labor law as the culprit on Friday.

The President Tsai Ing-wen administration's new workweek policy kicked off last December and quickly garnered criticism of it leading to rising product prices. Businesses claimed they were seeking to raise prices to counteract rising personnel costs.

When commenting on the new workweek policy's impact during the press conference that released the newest report for February, TIER said the public should not view rising prices as a product of the new workweek policy, citing rising commodity prices worldwide.

Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of TIER's economic forecasting center, said the U.S. saw the highest rise in commodity prices at 2.5 percent, while Taiwan saw around 2.2 percent. Europe, mainland China and South Korea were in a similar situation to Taiwan.

Sun said that aside from Taiwan, no other country was burdened with implementing a new workweek law, suggesting that rising the rising price of commodities was the critical factor behind rising consumer good prices.

Taiwan's industrial base must improve, undergo transitional measures and address the stagnant low-wage situation in order to combat price hikes, the report read.

The report showed a sliding performance in the manufacturing industry, while service and construction sectors saw two months of consecutive growth.

In terms of this year's forecast, Sun described 2017's economic situation as akin to reaching the light at the end of a tunnel and leading to an upbeat outlook.