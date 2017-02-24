High-risk groups should prepare for cold weather

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With the cold front rolling in over the weekend, medical experts on Friday urged those at high risk for stroke to take special precautions and keep warm.

Tainan Municipal An-Nan Hospital neurologist Tsai Ming-chun (蔡銘駿) said while there was still controversy surrounding claims that cold weather could bring about strokes, he stressed a major factor was poor autonomic nervous systems.

He said that those who have arteriosclerosis, the loss of elasticity of the walls of arteries, could be at special risk of clogged arteries, resulting in a stroke.

New research shows patients who suffered from a stroke appeared to have poor autonomic nervous systems. Patients whose major blood vessels in the brain were blocked made up 80 percent of those deemed to have poor nervous systems, and around 60 percent of patients' poor nervous systems resulted from blocked minor blood vessels.

Symptoms of a poor autonomic nervous systems include dizziness, bloating, dry eyes, palpitations, cold hands and feet or a complete or partial loss of eye sight.

High-risk groups for poor autonomic nervous systems include those who suffer from cardiovascular disease, have had strokes in the past, are over 65 years of age, or those who have diabetes, Parkinson's disease or spinal damage.