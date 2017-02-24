Another contender joins fray for KMT leadership

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Former Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Pan Wei-kang (潘維剛) announced her bid to run for party chairperson on Friday, bringing the current number of candidates to six.

In an earlier radio interview, she said that ex-President Ma Ying-jeou supported her ideology, though he politely refused to sign her petition. Party rules state that all contenders must collect signatures from 3 percent of party members in order to become eligible.

Pan said that Ma told her he supported each candidate, therefore it was unsuitable for him to sign Pan's.

"After much deliberation, I've decided to run and I will campaign to the end," Pan said. Despite previously harboring no plans to run and wishing to fade out of the political scene, many of her friends began encouraging her to run last year.

When prompted about the reasons for her bid, Pan named Taiwan's stagnant economy, frosty cross-strait relations, international developments and the future of the next generation.

She found the Democratic Progressive Party's administration "particularly worrying," and said she couldn't idly sit by and watch the opposition party fail to keep the government in check.

Pan said she had visited KMT heavyweights to seek support before her Friday announcement. She also called up campaign rival and incumbent chair Hung Hsiu-chu, who, according to Pan, said she approved of her ideals as well.

Pan said she told Hung that everyone hoped the KMT would become better and that there will be no conflicts. However, she did not elaborate as to what sort of conflicts.