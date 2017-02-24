Brace for the cold: low temperature warning for 10 cities and counties

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- With the approach of a strong cold air mass, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a low temperature warning for 10 cities and counties north of Taichung on Thursday evening.

The bureau issued the warning for Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung and Hsinchu cities and Miaoli, Hsinchu, Lienchiang and Kinmen counties, urging the public to keep warm.

The bureau forecast that between Thursday and Friday, coastal areas north of Taitung, the northern coast of Keelung and the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu will see the mercury hovering about 10 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in southern and eastern Taiwan will likely hover around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius as well.

The bureau cautioned nationwide rain, especially in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien where rainfall is forecasted to be the strongest.

Residents are advised to carry their rain gear with them when they go out. Elderly citizens and those who have cardiovascular diseases should keep warm as well.

Farmers and fisheries owners are advised to take precautions against the cold weather, the bureau said. Residents are urged to check indoor air circulation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning as well.

Tamsui recorded a low temperature of 10.8 degrees, while Hsinwu in Taoyuan saw a temperature of 11.1 degrees, Hsinchu 11.2 degrees and Wuqi in Taichung 12 degrees at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

CWB also issued warnings for strong winds in 18 cities and counties for areas north of Tainan, Eastern Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), Hengchuen Peninsula and outlying islands. Taipei City, Kaohsiung City, Nantou County and Chiayi City are exempt.

Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index for Friday showed air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups (level orange) in parts of southern Taiwan on the western coast, "moderate" for most of central Taiwan and "good" for northern regions.