Headlines from across Taiwan
The China Post news staff  February 24, 2017, 8:55 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday, February 24, 2017.

United Daily news: 26 serviceman alleged to have used drugs at Ching Chuan Kang air base

China Times: 51 packages of drugs found at Ching Chuan Kang air base

Liberty Times: Poultry ban expires today as H5N6 avian flu eases up

Apple Daily: Adopted Taiwanese toddler killed in U.S. in shootout

