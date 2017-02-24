Headlines from across Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Good morning, here are the top stories from around Taiwan for Friday, February 24, 2017.

United Daily news: 26 serviceman alleged to have used drugs at Ching Chuan Kang air base China Times: 51 packages of drugs found at Ching Chuan Kang air base Liberty Times: Poultry ban expires today as H5N6 avian flu eases up Apple Daily: Adopted Taiwanese toddler killed in U.S. in shootout